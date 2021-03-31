Woman shot, killed in Callahan neighborhood of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed in the Callahan neighborhood of Orlando around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the police department

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 900 block of Bentley Street and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Police said an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.