‘This means a lot to me:’ Osceola County partners with Food Share to provide meals to 500 people

Cars lined up for free meals distributed at Archie Gordon Park in Osceola County Saturday, April 3.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A year into the pandemic and the need for food assistance is still great. Osceola County leaders partnered with Food Share to provide free meals to residents to make sure no one goes hungry.

Cars lined up for blocks along Buenaventura Boulevard. The drivers opened their trunks ready to receive a helping hand.

“It means that we’re going to have a little extra,” one man who received food said.

Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer partnered with Food Share to host Saturday’s food distribution event at Archie Gordon Park in Kissimmee. They gave away meals to 500 people.

Janer said the need is still great a year into the pandemic.

“We’ve had more of an uptick in doing these types of events and constant assistance to our local food pantries to help people keep food on the table,” Janer said.

According to Florida’s most recent unemployment numbers, Osceola County’s unemployment rate is 8.8%. That is almost 3% higher than the national unemployment rate.

Janer said the area’s tourism industry was hit hard during the pandemic.

“We’ve been working not only with the people that have become unemployed, but some of our local small businesses that also depend on the tourism industry to help them keep afloat and keep their doors open and people employed here in Osceola,” she said.

The county has been providing food and financial assistance over the last year. Janer said they’re doing their part and hopes the need won’t be as great as more people get vaccinated.

“I’m hoping a return to more of a normal environment and hopefully people getting back on their feet and back to their normal lives not worrying where they’re next meal is going to come from or how they’re going to pay their next month of rent or mortgage,” Janer said.

Residents said they’re grateful for the support.

“This means a lot to me. Thank you for everything. Thank you, God,” a woman said.

Visit Osceola.org for more information on food and financial assistance for county residents.