Slingshot ride reopens in Kissimmee after cable break, rescue

Two people were rescued from the Old Town Slingshot ride in Kissimmee after one of the cables broke Thursday night, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The slingshot ride in Kissimmee is back open for riders following an incident during which two people had to be rescued from the thrill ride.

The Slingshot ride operated by Starflyer reopened Tuesday, according to ride operators.

Last week, two teens required rescuing by Osceola County Fire Rescue teams when a non-load-bearing cable broke during the ride. The ride was about 30 to 40 feet in the air during the rescue.

The incident forced four slingshot attractions in Florida -- in Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, Orlando and Panama City Beach -- to close as a precaution during the investigation. The rides could not reopen until the state consulted with the manufacturer and conducted a subsequent inspection, officials said.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, the attraction is owned and operated by Old Town Slingshot and was originally permitted in November 2001. The ride was last inspected March 19 and no issues were identified, the agency said.