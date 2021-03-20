New COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Kissimmee

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A new coronavirus vaccination site will open in Kissimmee.

The site will open at the Night Lite Pediatrics Urgent Care clinic on March 23.

The clinic is located at 1267 W. Osceola Parkway and will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only.

[TRENDING: Woman arrested in hit-run involving sheriff | Gov: Fla. won’t require ‘vaccine passports’ | Girl missing for weeks]

Anyone interested in a vaccine at this site can schedule one at this link.

Ad

The clinic’s website said health officials will administer the Pfizer vaccine at the site.

Here is a list of people who are eligible for the vaccine at the site:

Anyone 60 or older

Anyone under the age of 65 deemed medically vulnerable

Health care worker

K-12 school employee over the age of 50

Law enforcement officer over the age of 50

Firefighter over the age of 50

Osceola County has also posted a list of other places eligible residents can get their COVID-19 vaccine.