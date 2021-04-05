Grab the leash: Harbor House’s Paws for Peace Walk is back

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to help survivors of domestic abuse and their pets, Harbor House is hosting its 10th annual Paws for Peace Walk.

Harbor House is asking people to get groovy for this year’s event theme, “That ’70s Walk, Can You Dig It?” Participants will travel back in time for the return of the in-person event. Last year, the event was hosted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Individuals and teams can now register to participate. Registration will be $35 for those who choose to walk in person and $30 for those who prefer to participate virtually.

In-person registration will include a T-shirt and doggy bandana. Participants can also purchase a mask for $8; face coverings will be required for in-person walkers.

All proceeds will benefit Harbor House’s Paws for Peace Kennel. Harbor House opened the shelter in 2012 to help domestic abuse survivors escape dangerous situations as they no longer had to make the choice to leave their animal behind.

Harbor House says 65% of survivors delay leaving an abusive situation for fear their pets will be maimed or killed.

Proceeds from the walk will help fund a pet’s stay, including veterinary services, food and other necessities.

Harbor House is asking people to show out in their ’70s best on April 17.

Registration is at 8 a.m., with Harbor House asking people to boogie around Blue Jacket Park starting at 9 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress in ’70s-style clothing and get their pets to make similar fashion choices.

People can register at www.harborhousefl.com/paws.