Orlando VA expanding vaccinations to all veterans, caregivers, spouses

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando VA Healthcare System announced it will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and their spouses, according to a news release.

The VA is expanding its vaccination eligibility under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act.

The healthcare system said its ability to vaccinate these groups depends on its supply with veterans taking first priority to comply with the new federal law.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the Orlando VA Healthcare System has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Dr. Lisa Zacher, the acting director of the Orlando VA healthcare system.

Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can click here to register.

Patients can also walk into any clinic at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center, Viera VA Health Care Center and Daytona Beach VA Multispecialty CBOC.

For more information on times and locations visit its website.

