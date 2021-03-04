COVID-19 vaccine available to veterans of any age at Orlando VA

ORLANDO, Fla. – Veterans of any age are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine at two Veterans Affairs locations in Orange County, according to the Orlando VA.

The Orlando VA Healthcare Center, which covers most of Central Florida, said it is vaccinating all veterans of any age who receive VA care at the Orlando and Lake Baldwin locations.

[TRENDING: Video shows SpaceX Starship exploding after landing | All Fla. teachers can get vaccine at CVS | Man gets 20 years for cutting off wife’s lover’s penis]

Ad

However, the VA clinics in Viera and Daytona Beach are only offering appointments for people 65 or older, frontline essential workers and veterans with underlying medical conditions, according to the update.

The shots are being offered at all four sites through appointments and some walk-ins.

People must already receive care through the VA or be eligible to receive care there in order to get the vaccine.

Click here for the latest appointment information and walk-up times.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.