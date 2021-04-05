Rollins College to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to students

In this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 photo, students are seen on campus at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla. Because of the federal privacy law, university administrators, if called upon, won't be able to disclose students' sex, race or Hispanic origin on the 2020 Census form.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Rollins College will begin vaccinating students this week as Florida’s vaccine age requirement expands to include anyone 16 and older.

According to a news release from the school, Rollins College, in Winter Park, will begin administering shots on Tuesday, beginning with residential students. Appointments were offered to those students first, then opened up to non-residential students and faculty and staff, according to the release.

The appointments are being made through a scheduling app and are for members of the Rollins College community only. Students will need to show a school ID to get their vaccine, officials said.

The school initially received 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is enough for 750 people.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and will continue through the remainder of the school year as long as the school’s vaccine supply allows, officials said.