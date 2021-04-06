Family Health Source to offer COVID-19 vaccine in underserved areas of Volusia County

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Family Health Source is bringing shots to underserved areas of Volusia County.

The health system said it will offer either the two-shot series of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine at its mobile clinics. For now, its services are only for people 18 and older.

Family Health Source said it is working to secure doses of Pfizer to open its vaccine operations to more people.

Vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Vaccines are on a first come, first serve basis. Crews will be vaccinating people until supplies run out.

On Tuesday, Family Health Source will be administering shots at 310 Jean Street in Daytona starting at 8:30 a.m.

The clinic will then move to Palmetto House at 336 Palmetto Ave. in Daytona Beach on Thursday.

The health care system said it is planning to bring its clinic to Pierson, DeLand and Deltona. For more information about its vaccine efforts, visit www.familyhealthsource.org.