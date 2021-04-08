Orange, Seminole counties changing learning options for fall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As this school year comes to a close, and parents are wondering what next year might look like, Orange County Public Schools said they know there will be face-to-face learning and the pre-pandemic online option that’s always been available to families, called Orange County Virtual School.

But in terms of a hybrid option, Scott Howat, the Chief Communications Officer for OCPS, said right now the emergency order that includes the hybrid learning option will run out at the end of summer.

Howat said they are waiting on direction from the state to determine whether or not the hybrid learning option will be available next year.

In Seminole County, outgoing Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin said they have a meeting on April 20 to talk about the Seminole Connect Program, their hybrid learning option.

“I haven’t heard a whole lot from the state yet, but I’m sure we will,” Griffin said.

He said he met with district principals and had a conversation about the Seminole Connect program, and said they are in favor of not having Seminole Connect next year.

Dr. Griffin said he expects a little more normalcy in the fall.

“I think education will look as normal as it should look for 21-22, but there will be some changes based on what we learned during this year. We are already seeing more and more students coming back face-to-face,” Griffin said.