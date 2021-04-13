WATCH LIVE: Plea hearing for man accused in death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old

ORLANDO, Fla. – The man accused in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son is expected to accept a plea deal Tuesday.

Johnathan Pursglove and the victim’s mother, Victoria Toth, were charged with aggravated manslaughter in Orange County after Toth’s son, Jayce Martin, was found unresponsive on his bedroom floor in July 2018.

If convicted Pursglove would face up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Under the terms of the agreement with the state Pursglove would plead guilty and serve a maximum of 12 years.

On the day paramedics responded to the Orlando apartment in 2018, 2-year-old Jayce was covered in bruises and medical examiners believe he was possibly tortured before his death, according to the arrest affidavit.

Medical examiner Dr. Marie Hansen wrote that Jayce died after blunt force trauma to his stomach created a hole in his intestines to form, which caused an infection known as peritonitis. Hansen said Jayce’s case was very severe and the injury could have been caused by a “sucker punch.”

The medical examiner also noted that had Toth sought medical care for her son he could have made a full recovery.

Orange County Judge Mark Belchman will oversee the plea hearing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.