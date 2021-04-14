Missing child alert issued for Lee County 6-year-old boy

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida law enforcement issued a missing child alert Wednesday for a 6-year-old boy believed to be taken by his biological father Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Jordan Johnson was reported missing Sunday after detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office say his biological father, Julian Johnson, 31, took the 6-year-old in North Fort Myers.

Julian Johnson is believed to be driving a 2021 Black Honda Pilot with Florida tags KXQL27.

Jordan Johnson is white with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with sports logo with dark blue basketball shorts.

Julian Johnson is white with short black hair and a black beard. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Jordan Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan or Julian Johnson is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.