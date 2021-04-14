Funders double A Gift for Teaching backpack supply drive donations

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida nonprofit helping students and teachers prepare for the school year ahead will get a big boost with the help of matching funders doubling each donation of backpacks and supplies.

A Gift For Teaching will hold its annual drive in June called “The Great Big Backpack Build” where participants stuff new backpacks with school supplies and other essentials that will be given to students at no cost.

[TRENDING: Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house | Disney changes ‘look’ for cast members | Meteor lights up Fla. sky]

Ad

This year the drive will continue with social distancing due to the pandemic. The $100 registration fee covers four backpacks with supplies but this year the nonprofit has matching donors who are doubling each registration to fund eight backpacks full of supplies.

To double your donation, participants can register from April 15 to May 10 at www.GreatBigBackpackBuild.org.

Last year, more than 12,170 backpacks were assembled during the event and went to students in need, according to the nonprofit.

“Although we are nearing the end of this school year, thousands of families are already wondering how they will be able to afford new school supplies for their children to be prepared to learn next school year. School supplies are now considered a luxury,” President of A Gift For Teaching Jane Thompson said. “If we don’t act now, our teachers will continue to be caught in the middle – striving to provide the best education possible for our community’s future leaders – with diminishing resources.”