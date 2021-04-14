Lake County back-to-school survey reaches deadline

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County Schools spokesperson Sherri Owens said Wednesday is the last day for parents to submit the district’s back-to-school survey for the fall.

The options are different compared to this school year since Lake County Schools is getting rid of its hybrid model called “Lake Live,” which allows kids to learn at home with their teachers from their school.

“Now that we see ourselves slowly coming out of this, hopefully numbers will continue to decline, we are really encouraging students to come back face-to-face and many have already done so,” Owens said.

School officials said students will either have to return to school full-time or enroll in full-time virtual school.

“Lake County virtual school is its own school. It has its own teachers and own administrators. It is a different school,” she said.

Right now, 75% of Lake County students are back in school for face-to-face learning and 25% are either using virtual school or Lake Live.

The district should have survey results by Thursday.

“This is not an enrollment form, but your commitment on that survey would help us prepare,” Owens explained.