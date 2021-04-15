UPDATE: Missing 1-year-old Lake County girl found safe

UPDATE: The FDLE says a missing 1-year-old Lake County girl has been found safe.

No other details about the recovery of Aja Smith have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: A missing child alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Lake County girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said early Thursday that Aja Smith was last seen Wednesday near the 900 block of Bottomley Lane in Fruitland Park.

The FDLE said Aja might be with Clifford Smith, of Fruitland Park, in the Trenton, Florida, area in a black 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, with the Florida tag B6LYP.

Aja is bi-racial, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pair of black pants with silver glitter, a Superman T-shirt and princess crown earrings.

Clifford is a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his upper body.

Anyone who has information on where Aja is should call the Fruitland Park Police Department at 352-343-2101 or 911.

