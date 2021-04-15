Florida Education Commissioner asks districts to make face masks voluntary next school year

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is asking school districts to make mandatory face mask policies voluntary for the next school year.

The request amid the coronavirus pandemic was sent in a memo to each superintendent in the state.

“The data shows us that districts’ face covering policies do not impact the spread of the virus,” Corcoran wrote.

[TRENDING: Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house | Disney changes ‘look’ for cast members | Meteor lights up Fla. sky]

Ad

Corcoran said face masks are a personal decision.

“Broad sweeping mandatory face covering policies serve no remaining good at this point in our schools,” Corcoran said.

He said the mandatory policies inhibit peer-to-peer learning in the classroom.

The commissioner expects more students to participate in face-to-face learning next year.

“We ask that districts, which currently are implementing a mandated face covering policy, revise their policy to be voluntary for the 2021-22 school year,” Corcoran said.

Marion County Public Schools spokesman Kevin Christian said the school board would have to make a move before the district made any changes.

“Our face covering resolution remains in place for now if safe social distancing is not possible,” Christian said.

Seminole County Public Schools Communications Officer Michael Lawrence said district leaders will discuss the memo.

“At present, we haven’t made any specific decisions regarding the 2021-2022 school year. However, those discussions are planned and will be had in the near future,” Lawrence said.