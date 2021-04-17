I-4 is still most dangerous highway in the US, report says

Interstate 4 is the most dangerous highway in the United States, according to Teletrac.

Teletrac is a GPS software company.

The latest report from Teletrac shows I-4 is the only highway they found that averaged more than one fatality per mile from 2016 to 2019.

[TRENDING: Fla. to soon have ‘anti-riot’ law | Tragic: Sleeping boy killed by bullet | Herd immunity by the fall?]

From 2016-2019, Teletrac reports 150 people were killed in crashes on I-4.

Ad

Eleven people were killed in crashes in Orlando, according to Teletrac.

US-192 in Indialantic ranked No. 3 on the list and US-92 from St. Petersburg to Daytona Beach ranked No. 5 on the list.

The three highways listed above were in a similar report put out by Teletrac in 2017.

Teletrac said their report comes from research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.