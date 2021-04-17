Volusia County sees biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since July

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Hospitalizations from the coronavirus have been trending up in some parts of Central Florida.

The number of people in hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Volusia County is 23, the highest single-day increase since July 27, with 31 hospitalizations.

Volusia County Department of Health responded to the one-day jump in hospitalizations.

“COVID-19 related hospitalizations have increased. The increase in hospitalizations cannot be tied to a specific event, but the CDC still recommends both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people wear masks while in public and avoid medium or large-sized public gatherings. Low compliance with public health mitigation strategies is associated with an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission. COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations may continue to rise if compliance with the recommended mitigation strategies continues to prematurely decline.”

While the Department of Health is not tying the increase in hospitalizations to a single event, the increase comes as major events return the county.

On Monday, Volusia County will kick off Jeep Beach week in Daytona Beach. More than 20,000 Jeeps and 200,000 attendees are expected to descend on the beach. The seven-day event is scheduled to begin on April 19 and end on April 25.

Captain Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said Jeep Beach week will carry on as planned.

“We do expect a very large crowd throughout jeep beach and we are prepared for it, we have all hands on deck,” Malphurs said.

Malphurs said the county welcomes the event which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“The beach is open to full capacity fortunately we have a very healthy outdoor environment here, we have 47 miles of beach where people can spread out so they can self-monitor and distance themselves,” Malphurs said.