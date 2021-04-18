Cleared for takeoff: NASA’s first Mars helicopter flight will happen Monday

FILE - This illustration made available by NASA depicts the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars which was attached to the bottom of the Perseverance rover, background left. It will be the first aircraft to attempt controlled flight on another planet. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – After the flight of NASA’s tiny helicopter was delayed last week, the agency set the date for the first Mars helicopter flight.

The space agency announced Sunday afternoon that the four-pound Ingenuity helicopter will take flight at 3:31 a.m. Monday.

The original flight was set for April 11, but it was pushed back a couple times as teams worked to troubleshoot issues ahead of its first flight on another world.

Now, the tiny helicopter is cleared for takeoff.

#MarsHelicopter, you are cleared for takeoff. Flight commands are being sent.



Watch live on Monday, April 19 at 3:15am PT (6:15am ET/1015 GMT) as the team finds out if they've made history by achieving the first powered flight on another planet. https://t.co/SCVeYsIfBh — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 18, 2021

This flight is serving as a test mission for the agency and will provide an important technology demonstration proving if a future, more expansive mission using similar hardware would work.

The small helicopter successfully unfurled from the belly of NASA’s Mars rover, Perseverance, back in February and was able to survive, creating its own power from the sun.

Ingenuity is a technology demonstration mission to determine if small helicopters could be used on future Mars missions or to other worlds. Every milestone completed for the $80 million-mission is an achievement for the team behind the innovative chopper.

