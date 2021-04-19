Orange County opens mobile vaccine site at Silver Star Park Gymnasium in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Orange County opened a mobile vaccination site at the Silver Star Park Gymnasium on Monday.

Organizers said the goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people a day this week. As of Monday morning, though, appointments were still available.

Last week, the site was at Barber Park, where organizers allowed both appointments and walk-ups.

“We had an abundance of walk-ins last week as well, which, as you know, we changed the procedure this week, where last week walk-ins were available after 5 p.m.,” said Blain Mustain, with Orange County Health Services.

Orange County health officials are also pushing for young adults to get the shot, especially since the Pfizer vaccine is being offered at the Silver Star Park Gymnasium location and the Orange County Convention Center.

“So to reach the younger population, we are really trying to reach out to parents, guardians to encourage them to get it. Parents can also set up an example to get the shots themselves and to encourage their children to do that as well,” Orange County spokesperson Kelly Finkelstein said.

John Walsh got his vaccine on Monday and said he was able to get an appointment with no problem. It was also convenient for him to come to the Pine Hills location since he lives a couple of minutes away.

“It’s one of those things that you more have to worry about who you can give it to, so even if it doesn’t affect you as much, the people you might give it to, it could hurt them more than you would,” Walsh said.

Silver Star Park Gymnasium is located at 2801 N. Apopka Vineland Road.

The site is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ups are available on Friday at 9 a.m.

To schedule an appointment this week, visit CDR Health Pro at patientportalfl.com