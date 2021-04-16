Orange County calling for more young adults to get vaccinated

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County health officials are calling for more young people to get vaccinated, saying they are driving the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

“The younger you are, the higher percentage of variants we are finding in those age groups,” Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said.

Earlier this month, the University of Central Florida offered hundreds of vaccines to students. JT Falls received his vaccine on campus.

“It’s free so and it was on campus, so there was no reason not to,” Falls said.

Rollins College rolled out the vaccine to students earlier this month as well.

Next week, the Orange County Convention Center will be offering the Pfizer vaccine by appointment, which health workers say is a great opportunity for younger adults to take.

Though, some are still hesitant about taking the vaccine, such as UCF student Megan DiGiacomo. She explained she wants to wait for more studies to come out before making a decision.

However, DiGiacomo explained she is still taking safety precautions and wears her mask when she goes out.

“Personally, I think the vaccine is a little bit too new for me. I’d like to kinda see some more trials on it. I know recently with the Johnson & Johnson was held back from FDA and CDC,” DiGiacomo said.