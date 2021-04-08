WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders share update on COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will share an update on the coronavirus at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

County leaders said adults between the ages of 18 and 25 continue to have high coronavirus positivity rates.

Health officials are encouraging everyone 18 and up to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

A Winter Park High School student, a University of Central Florida student, a Valencia College student and a Rollins College student will receive a coronavirus vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health tracks coronavirus numbers by 10 different age groups.

For people between the ages of 15 and 25 in Orange County, there have been 22,673 cases of COVID-19, 75 hospitalizations and one death.

The DOH said 127,153 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orange County.

Health officials said 2,633 people have been hospitalized and 1,206 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond and Dr. Raul Pino will speak at the news conference.