Florida to receive 88% fewer doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines for next week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – According to CDC tracking data, Florida will be receiving 88% fewer doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine next week.

Data shows this week, Florida received 313,200 doses, but according to allocation numbers set for next week, the state is only getting 37,000 doses.

This comes the same week the federally-supported FEMA mass vaccination site at Valencia College’s West Campus transitioned to exclusively offering the J&J vaccine. In fact, the increase from the week prior allowed the site to offer 5,000 doses a day instead of 3,000.

No word if that number will go back down next week, but even with the decrease of doses, state officials say the FEMA sites will still offer Johnson and Johnson.

“At this time, the state does not expect that this decreased allocation will impact any state vaccination efforts,” wrote Samantha Bequer, a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Emergency Management. “The state primarily uses the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the federally-supported vaccination sites and at the one-day mobile vaccination clinics. The state is prepared to continue these efforts, even with the smaller allocation for the upcoming week.”

The dramatic decrease in J&J vaccines come one week after millions of doses were discarded at a factory, then the Governor said he was expecting that to impact the state’s allotment.

According to CJ Prudhom, a spokesperson for FEMA, the site did not use all 5,000 doses Tuesday. Recommending to take advantage of the walk-up site while the increase of doses is available.

“If the deliveries are going to change next week, if - come now we got plenty, we will have at least 3,000 more tomorrow, so come on down,” Prudhom said.

The state said they will be able to supplement the decrease in the Johnson and Johnson doses allocated to other areas.

“Last week, in addition to current state vaccination efforts, the state allocated Johnson and Johnson doses to pharmacies, hospitals and other medical offices. With the lower allocation this week, those entities may see a decrease in their Johnson and Johnson allocation. However, the state is prepared to allocate Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, if requested,” Bequer added.