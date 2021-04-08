State opens pop-up vaccine site in Pine Hills for residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The parking lot of Bravo Supermarket on North Hiawassee Road turned into a vaccine clinic. Organizers with the state handed out 400 shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday.

“I picked this location because I really wanted the one-dose shot because honestly, I feel like that’s the best option especially because I heard it has less side effects from the one dose than you do from the two,” Erron Bennett said.

Bennett, 25, went to the pop-up site with his roommate, Rebecca McKay. They drove from Kissimmee to Pine Hills Thursday morning.

McKay said she already got her shot, but she wanted to make sure Bennett got his now that all adults are eligible.

“I think it’s really important that (everyone) gets vaccinated. I know some people are unsure about it, but personally I think it’s super important that we try to get things back to normal,” McKay said.

While the FEMA site at Valencia College West Campus is also administering Johnson & Johnson, News 6 learned production problems will lead to a huge drop next week in the number of vaccine doses coming to Florida.

According to the CDC, Florida is set to get 37,000 J&J doses but that’s down from over 300,000 this week.

FEMA officials at the Valencia College site said they have enough on hand to do at least 3,000 shots a day.