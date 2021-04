A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in Deltona, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 23-year-old Marvin Keith Evans III, of Sanford, was found shot to death near the roadway of a wooded residential lot in the 2200 block of Matthew Circle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit at 386-254-1537 or contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.

An investigation is ongoing.