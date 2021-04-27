Furloughed concert technician receives $20,000 in backpay unemployment benefits

ORLANDO, Fla. – Natalie Hernandez will never forget the day her role as a concert tour stage technician was suddenly placed on indefinite hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were in London and we heard about the travel ban and we had to leave,” she recalled. “We didn’t know if live music was returning.”

Hernandez worked for a Grammy award winning music artist -- she asked we not identify him-- when on March 8, 2020, COVID-19 forced a wave of concert cancellations across the globe.

“We didn’t really understand the severity of what was going on,” Hernandez said. ”All of my emergency savings, everything essentially gone to pay my bills.”

She said she started working with the concert tour in August 2019 and moved to Florida to be closer to her family.

She lived and worked in New York the first part of 2019 and provided her employment records to the Department of Economic Opportunity.

“You can’t apply in two places at once,” she said. “Even though I qualify they (DEO) couldn’t confirm my (New York) wages.”