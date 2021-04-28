Palm Bay police release video of man they say robbed fast-food restaurant

Police: Surveillance video from a Burger King showing a man who robbed the restaurant

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police released surveillance video Wednesday that shows the man who robbed a fast-food restaurant, according to officers.

Police said the man entered a Burger King located at 1164 Malabar Road at 12:37 a.m. on Friday. The video appears to show the man coming in through an employee entrance.

The robber demanded money from employees and implied he had a weapon, according to a news release. The man got some cash and ran off, police said.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video below, call Palm Bay police at 321-952-3456 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.