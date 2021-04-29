This stinks. Here’s why garbage has not been picked up in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Call it trash talk if you want to, but Flagler County residents are seeking answers because their garbage has not been picked up in recent days.

Flagler County said Thursday that County Administrator Jerry Cameron reached out to Waste Pro, the county’s contracted garbage collector, which said it is having difficulty finding workers, similar to restaurants and other local businesses.

[TRENDING: Cruises could resume in July | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Scohol? Sign painted incorrectly]

Ad

The worker shortage has resulted in off-schedule collections and a pile of complaints, according to the county.

“They have received zero applications for their advertised positions of ‘helper’ on the truck routes, and have had to resort to using temporary agencies,” Cameron said in a news release. “The temporary agencies are also unable to find sufficient staffing to meet the need, and in those instances that they are able to find temporary employees, it is at roughly a 50% increase in cost.”

Cameron said, in general, pickups have been delayed by a few days, but it has not reached the point of a health hazard.

Waste Pro is attempting to remedy the situation by bringing in trucks from other areas, but the company is having limited success.

“We are navigating through unprecedented times surrounding staffing and, like other industries, we are not immune to the nationwide driver shortage,” the company said in a written statement. “The demand for qualified drivers currently outpaces supply.”

Ad