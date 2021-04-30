51 oak trees planted at Orange County park to celebrate 51 years of Earth Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Volunteers got a chance to connect with the Earth on Friday by planting 51 native oak trees at Independence Park.

District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson said planting the trees will improve biodiversity and environmental efforts in the county.

[TRENDING: Thousands skipping 2nd vaccine dose | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Florida legislature passes controversial vote-by-mail bill]

“We were working in conjunction with Parks and Recreation for places where there are opportunities to put those trees in, where they will really benefit where here in the middle of a beautiful residential area,” Wilson said.

Ad

The event was held in partnership with local nonprofit organizations, such as Noah’s Notes and IDEAS for Us.

Organizers decided to plant 51 trees to celebrate 51 years of Earth Day.

Friday was also marked Arbor Day.

“There are so many benefits trees have for our community whether that’s helping with soil erosion, helping with creating ecosystem for our beautiful animals. We are even creating oxygen,” Caroline Chomanics with IDEAS for Us said.