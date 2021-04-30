Partly Cloudy icon
Kodak Black concert to bring thousands to outdoor Orlando venue

‘We can only enforce masks when entering venue,’ says Orlando Amphitheater CEO

Crystal Moyer

Rapper Kodak Black
Rapper Kodak Black

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Driving around Orange County, you’ll notice signs promoting Kodak Black’s concert at the Orlando Amphitheater Saturday.

“Out Da Gate Entertainment” member, Haiti, said it’s a family-friendly event.

“We’re going to provide masks for people who don’t have any as well as security,” Haiti said. “We have officers that will be on hand.”

Earlier this week, the CDC released updated guidelines, saying those who are vaccinated can go without a mask with small groups in certain scenarios but still urging everyone to wear a mask during large outdoor events like live performances.

“We’re going to abide by the guidelines, and we will make sure everyone that comes here has a great time,” said Haiti.

While the amphitheater can hold a capacity of 10,000 people, the CEO of the venue said the Kodak Black concert organizers are only planning for half capacity at the most, so there will be a better opportunity for fans to socially distance. However, in a statement he goes on to say “we can only enforce masks when entering the venue.”

News 6 reached out to Orange County officials who said they were unaware the event was even happening. In a statement, they said “the compliance teams are attempting to contact the Fairgrounds administration to learn more about the event.”

