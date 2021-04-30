State senator, Farm Share distribute food for nearly 500 families in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – People in Orange County were able to get some relief as free food and supplies were given out on Vineland Road at Live Church, next to Holy Land Experience, Friday.

State Senator Randolph Bracy teamed up with Farm Share to provide food and supplies to the people of Orange County.

“There’s milk, there is meat for them to make complete meals. Like I said, there is an organization giving away feminine products; we have Feed the Need that is here with fresh fruits and vegetables. Of course, bottled water, Powerade,” Cece Teneal said.

Danielle Russo, of Orlando, said this help came right on time.

“I’m a single mom, so I’m going to feed my daughter and me and this is going to help us, I’ve been out of work so my paycheck is going to take a hit this month so this is really going to do me well,” she said

Bracy said he sponsors events like this for people like Russo.

“Whether we are in Tallahassee passing laws bringing resources home for this district, we’re going to continue to serve,” Bracy said.