More than 1,500 students turn out for vaccinations at 3 Orange County high schools

More than 1,500 students total turned out to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Colonial, Evans and Jones High Schools on Wednesday and Saturday, according to Orange County Public Schools.

Officials said that 944 students turned out at Colonial High School (418 on Wednesday, 526 on Saturday), 329 came to Evans High School (132 on Wednesday, 197 on Saturday), while 263 got vaccinated at Jones High School (74 on Wednesday, 189 on Saturday).

Second doses will be given at the same locations on May 19 and May 22, respectively.

“Given the emphasis Mayor Demings, Dr. Pino and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County have placed on getting more of the younger population vaccinated, we are very happy with these numbers and we will continue to work in partnership to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is available to our families,” says Scott Howat, chief communications officer for Orange County Public Schools.