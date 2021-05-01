Parents of Salaythis Melvin break silence 8 months after deputy shot and killed their son

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In the days after an Orange County deputy was accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Salaythis Melvin, his mother Michelin McKee and father Ryan Findley have been trying to make sense of his death.

McKee said her life has been impacted by one action.

“I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye,” McKee said.

The shooting was captured on footage from a body camera.

The shooting outside of the Florida Mall on Aug. 7 lasted only a few seconds, but McKee said the fallout continues to this day.

“It’s hard, every day I walk in, [the] only thing I have is memories and pictures of him,” she said.

