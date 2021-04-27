Attorney for Salaythis Melvin’s family to meet with state attorney as they call for officer to be charged

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Deputy James Montiel shot and killed Salaythis Melvin in August 2020. Video from a body camera shows Melvin running in the parking lot before falling to the ground after Montiel fired his gun.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Montiel fired the fatal shot.

The deputy-involved shooting spurred weeks of protests as community members demanded to see body camera video and for Montiel to be fired.

Last week the sheriff’s office confirmed Montiel is back on full duty and working in an investigative capacity in the office’s criminal investigations division.

It’s standard protocol for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate deputy-involved shootings.

The FDLE conducted an independent investigation of Melvin’s death and turned over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office in November of last year.

