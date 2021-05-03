Body found near Clermont ID’d as missing Orange County woman

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A body discovered last week in Lake County has been identified as a missing Orange County woman, deputies said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that dental records identified the body as 29-year-old Veronica Sacco.

[TRENDING: 16-year-old girl killed in Orlando shooting | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

Ad

Deputies said the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, was found by surveyors April 26 near Five Mile and Schofield roads near Clermont, not far from the Orange County line.

Deputies said Sacco had last been seen at the South Ridge Apartments near West Oakridge Road in Orlando.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about Sacco’s disappearance is asked to call Detective Danny Morales at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.