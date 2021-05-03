Gas prices in Florida sink to lowest level in 8 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s some good news for drivers when it comes to prices at the pump.

According to new numbers released by AAA, gas prices in Florida have dropped to the lowest level in eight weeks.

[TRENDING: 16-year-old girl killed in Orlando shooting | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

Experts say the state average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.78, which is lower than the current national average of $2.90 per gallon.

Ad

Despite a drop in prices for six consecutive weeks, AAA says prices could soon climb. Experts say the price of crude increased 2% last week and demand is increasing ahead of the summer travel season.