Truck driver shortage could cause gas shortage

Gas stations might be running out of gas this summer, but not because of a looming shortage of crude oil or gasoline.
It’s actually because of a truck driver shortage.
According to the National Tank Truck Carriers, up to 25% of tanker trucks, which carry gasoline, are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.
At this point in 2019, only 10% of trucks were sitting idle for that reason.
Many drivers left the business a year ago when gasoline demand came to a near halt because of pandemic-related shutdowns.
Also, many driver schools closed early in the pandemic.
Tanker truckers require special certification, including a commercial driver’s license and weeks of training after being hired.