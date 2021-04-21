2 men using skimmers spotted at Longwood gas station, police say

Two men accused of using a skimmer device were spotted at a closed gas station in Longwood, according to the police department.

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Two men accused of using a skimmer device were spotted at a closed gas station in Longwood, according to the police department.

Longwood police said officers were in the area of State Road 434 and Highline Drive Tuesday morning when they saw two men at fuel pumps at a closed Chevron.

One of the Longwood officers said he saw one of the men get back into a Chevrolet Traverse SUV with a silver object in his hand.

[TRENDING: Fla. ‘witch’ swindles $100K from victims | Failed motorcycle stunt leads to man’s death | What ingredients make a vaccine?]

Ad

The Chevrolet left the Chevron and an officer initiated a traffic stop near State Road 434 and Tollgate Trail, according to police.

The Chevrolet eventually pulled over at a local realty office.

During the traffic stop, an officer identified the driver as 28-year-old Gerardo Torres Rodriguez and the passenger as 45-year-old Luis Leal Perez.

[RELATED: Credit card skimmers on gas station pumps are now ‘undetectable’]

Police said they were able to develop probable cause to arrest both men.

Rodriguez and Perez are facing charges of use of a skimmer and a felony scheme to defraud. Rodriguez is also facing charges of the use of personal identification information of another person.

The men were transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Ad

[RELATED: Investigators find 3 credit card skimmers at gas stations in Brevard County]

Both men are being held on a $21,000 bond.

Officers said the best way to protect yourself from skimming devices is to pay with cash or with a credit card inside the store or gas station.

Police also say there is no way to tell from the outside if there is a skimmer inside a gas pump.