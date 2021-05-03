Suspect in deadly Lake County DUI crash vanishes, family pleads for help

LEESBURG, Fla. – Five years after their mother was killed in a Leesburg drunk driving crash, a family is demanding answers after the suspect vanished.

Leesburg police investigators said Lori Ann Dudley, 54, was riding her motorcycle along Highway 441 the night of Aug. 20, 2016, when a vehicle hit her from behind at a stop light.

Lori Ann Dudley, 54, was killed when she was hit from behind while riding her motorcycle on Aug. 20, 2016 (Courtesy: Matt Casey, Copyright WKMG, ClickOrlando.com)

Evidence photos showed the vehicle wedged underneath the bike.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Saturn SUV ran from the scene.

Dudley was pronounced dead.

Her son, Matt Casey, told News 6 he received a call in the middle of the night that his mother had been killed.

“I didn’t believe it at first but then it hit us,” he said.

