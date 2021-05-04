Not your model minority: Orlando business launches fundraiser to fight Asian American hate

ORLANDO, Fla. – What started as a venture in a garage with two University of Central Florida students has turned into a thriving small business in Orlando. Now the men behind Impress Ink are working to make a statement the best way they know how: with T-shirts.

Impress Ink is selling shirts that read “Not Your Model Minority” to combat anti-Asian rhetoric and violence. All proceeds benefit the non-profit group, Stop AAPI Hate. The group tracks incidents of hate against Asian American Pacific Islander individuals and provides resources for those who have been attacked.

[CHECK IT OUT: Stop AAPI Hate 2020-2021 National Report]

“We want to have a message to just entertain more questions,” said Michael Cho, managing partner of Impress Ink said.

The campaign launched in partnership with Pi Delta Psi Fraternity, a national Asian-American cultural organization. The fraternity, commonly known as PDPsi, recently announced Stop AAPI Hate as its national philanthropy, according to a news release. Ricky Ly is a national executive leader spearheading the campaign from Central Florida.

Ad

“Ricky and I are actually fraternity brothers of Pi Delta Psi, which is the first Asian-interest fraternity at UCF,” Cho said. “The reason I started Impress Ink was that I was actually influenced by other fraternity brothers at the University of Florida that started something similar.”

Cho said Ly approached him with the idea, agreeing to the campaign in light of recent attacks against Asian American individuals.

[MORE COVERAGE | Hate crime: Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman in New York City | As virus-era attacks on Asians rise, past victims look back]

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad