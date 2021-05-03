Here’s why officials say Asian Americans are the fastest growing population in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, News 6 wanted to take a closer look at this growing population and why they chose to make Central Florida home.

Cecilia Nguyen’s family immigrated to Orlando almost 50 years ago with a dream.

“Over here, it’s the land of freedom,” Nguyen said.

[AAPI HERITAGE MONTH: Chef building a collective in Orlando’s food scene | Celebrating Central Florida’s Asian American community]

Nguyen said her family’s story is one of many. Her father was the first to flee their home country of Vietnam looking for hope of a new life.

Ad

“During the war, my father came over here in 1975. He was sponsored by a wonderful family and nine years later, he worked really hard to bring the rest of my family over,” she said.

Her mother and six siblings settled in Orlando. Nguyen was born the following year.

“My dad picked Florida because of the weather. It’s very similar to Vietnam, and he didn’t like the cold and it has Disney,” Nguyen said.

Ad

Ad