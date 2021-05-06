Mostly Cloudy icon
Jury deliberations to begin in trial of man accused of killing Navy recruit in 1984

Thomas Garner testifies in his own defense

Cathleigh Winningham
, Producer

Seminole County
Thomas Garner
Pamela Cahanes
Seminole County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Thomas Garner and WKMG photo of Pamela Cahanes
Seminole County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Thomas Garner and WKMG photo of Pamela Cahanes

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Jury deliberations are scheduled to begin Thursday in the murder trial of Thomas Garner, who’s accused of killing Navy recruit Pamela Cahanes in Seminole County in 1984.

Garner was arrested in 2019 after prosecutors say investigators found DNA evidence linking him to Cahanes’ murder.

Before closing arguments Wednesday, Garner took the stand in his own defense. He told jurors he may have had a casual sexual encounter with Cahanes several years ago but didn’t kill her.

Garner is also being investigated as a possible suspect in another cold case murder. Detectives said his DNA matched with evidence from the scene where a 25-year-old woman was killed in Honolulu in 1982. Garner has not been charged in the case.

