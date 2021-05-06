Universal hiring more than 100 employees, offering $750 signing bonus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is looking for more than 100 employees to join its call center team.

The resort is offering a $750 signing bonus to anyone who joins the team.

An employee must complete 90 days of work to get the full signing bonus.

Universal said a call center worker will help guests plan trips and vacations.

A team member at the theme parks may get free park admission, discounts and complimentary guest passes, according to Universal.

Anyone interested in applying for the job may do so at this link.