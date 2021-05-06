Voter, civil rights groups file suit against Florida over controversial election changes

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, file photo, an election worker stamps a vote-by-mail ballot dropped off by a voter before placing it in an official ballot drop box before at the Miami-Dade County Board of Elections in Doral, Fla. Ballot drop boxes were enormously popular during the 2020 election, with few problems reported. Yet they have drawn the attention of Republican lawmakers in key states who say security concerns warrant new restrictions. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Moments after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put ink to paper signing a controversial election bill into law, civil and voter rights groups filled federal lawsuits against the state and election officials saying the new law impedes access to voting for minority and elderly voters.

DeSantis signed a sweeping elections bill into law Thursday that he and other Republicans said would place guardrails against fraud, even as they acknowledged there were no serious signs of voting irregularities last November. Democrats and voter rights advocates have dubbed the SB 90 the “Voter Suppression Bill” and said the partisan move will make it harder for some voters to cast ballots.

DeSantis staged the signing on a live broadcast of Fox & Friends Thursday morning, flanked by a small group of GOP legislators in Palm Beach County. Other media organizations were shut out of the event.

Democrats and voter advocates have assailed the law as a blatant attempt impede access to the polls so that Republicans might regain an advantage.

League of Women Voters of Florida joined the Black Voters Matter Fund, the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans and others in assailing the new law in a federal lawsuit filed minutes after the signing. The lawsuit was filled in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Florida in Tallahassee.

“The legislation has a deliberate and disproportionate impact on elderly voters, voters with disabilities, students and communities of color. It’s a despicable attempt by a one party ruled legislature to choose who can vote in our state and who cannot. It’s undemocratic, unconstitutional, and un-American,” said Patricia Brigham, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida.

The lawsuit names Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, State Attorney General Ashley Moody and all Florida supervisors of elections as defendants.

