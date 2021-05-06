Your spare change can get you admission into Wild Florida’s Gator Park

KENANSVILLE, Fla. – Clean out your purse and check between the couch cushions because that spare change is about to come in handy.

Wild Florida is hosting Gator Week May 24-29 and in honor of the celebration, it’ll be offering entry into its Gator Park to anyone who donates any amount of spare change.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

The goal is to collect enough coins to weigh as much as Crusher, Wild Florida’s largest reptile. The money will then be given to help support Croc Fest.

Ad

Admission to the Gator Park is normally $5 for Florida residents and $10 for all others. Access to the park provides guests with up close and personal views of the Sunshine State’s native species plus some more exotic breeds — such as two-toed sloths, red-ruffed lemurs and Australian wallabies.

During Gator Week, visitors can expect gator-themed games and activities that focus on education and conservation. The resident love birds, Snowflake and Blizzard, will also be celebrated for producing their third batch of albino alligator eggs.

“We look forward to this event all year, and we’re excited to celebrate alligators with visitors in new and fun ways. From alligator cake decorating contests to gator jumpathons, we love that these demonstrations and activities build a connection between our guests and our environment in creative and unique ways,” Sam Haught, co-owner of Wild Florida, said in a news release.

Ad

To learn more about Wild Florida’s other offerings, including the drive-thru safari and airboat rides, visit WildFL.com.