Central Florida counties adapt vaccine strategy adding mobile sites, more walk up locations

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 traveled to different counties in Central Florida Friday to learn how counties are adapting to better help their communities quickly get the coronavirus vaccine.

For those in Osceola County, the Florida Department of Health said 65th Infantry Veterans Park and Chambers Park Community Center are two sites that offer walk-ups with no appointments needed.

Both sites are open to the public, Monday through Sunday, according to the Health Department.

Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church is the Florida Department of Health’s main site in Osceola County and it is also open to the public but does require an appointment.

For those looking to get vaccinated through a healthcare provider, Night Lite Pediatrics Urgent Care is now administering the vaccine at their office on Osceola Parkway.

It’s a partnership between the healthcare provider and the FDOH.

The health department said people can book an appointment online or by calling 407-569-0220.

Night Lite Pediatrics Urgent Care is open during the day to provide the vaccine, and appointments can be made for Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the health department.

The vaccination site is open to anyone from the public that’s eligible for the vaccine.

In Seminole County, Emergency Manager Alan Harris said they are offering the vaccine at the Oviedo Mall, while also continuing to utilize the mobile unit at different locations.

Harris said the mall is a walk-up only location and said they try to have people in and out within 30 minutes of arriving.

For those looking to get a shot in Orange County, the county has four sites open at recreation centers that are walk-up locations, no appointments needed.

Those rec centers are the West Orange, South Econ, Goldenrod and Meadow Woods.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said they will have the mobile trailer at Lake Eola Park every Wednesday administering vaccines.

For a full list of vaccine sites click here.