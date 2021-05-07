Despite vaccine demand drop, businesses continue to encourage doses with incentives

Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations. To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.

ORLANDO, Fla. – As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has been dwindling, an effort is underway to remind people about the advantages of getting the shot.

Aside from the potential to save lives, benefits of the vaccine are wide-ranging.

[TRENDING: Track uncertain path of rocket falling to Earth | Video: Man steals 2 police cruisers | Mom who gave birth on flight didn’t know she was prego]

To encourage more people to get vaccinated, several businesses have been offering incentives.

Ad

At Krispy Kreme, anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination record card will get a free donut. The offer is available once per day until the end of the year.

People who are vaccinated at a CVS pharmacy in Target are eligible to receive a $5 Target gift card, according to the company.

A local zoo is also holding a giveaway for people who get the shot.

One free admission ticket will be handed out for every vaccine administered during an event at the Central Florida Zoo on Saturday.