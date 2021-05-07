A look back at the vaccine rollout as Biden pushes for 70% of adults vaccinated

Nancy Ramirez of Palm Bay, FL gets her COVID-19 vaccination from Kathy Chaine of Hamilton Staffing Solutions Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Church of Our Savior in Palm Bay. (Photo: Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It was late December when Florida received the first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine. Governor Ron DeSantis made seniors a priority by limiting the shots to people 65 and older.

The demand at the time was high. Long lines of cars were seen at vaccination sites like the Orange County Convention Center.

The online portal for appointments was completely booked in a matter of minutes.

“The last 24 hours, we had 30,000 appointments,” Kent Donahue, spokesperson for FDOH Orange County said back in December.

In January, we saw seniors, desperate to get a shot, sleep in their cars overnight in cold temperatures for a first-come, first-served event at the Daytona Municipal Stadium.

“It was worth every single hour, it really was, to get the shot. We get to see the grandkids in a month,” Thomas Frascina said in January.

Then in February, the vaccine rollout began at selected Publix pharmacies, Walmart, Sam’s Clubs across the state.