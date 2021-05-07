European astronaut Thomas Pesquet premieres Cold Play’s new song from space

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet took a song drop to a new level 200 miles above Earth, helping Cold Play debut its new single this week from his orbiting outpost.

Pesquet arrived at the space station last week along with his other Crew-2 astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Pesquet, who happens to be an amateur saxophone player, chatted with the bandmates of Cold Play from the International Space Station cupola before the out-of-this-world debut. He showed off some views of the Dragon spacecraft docked outside and answered some questions from the band.

We had had premieres of movies on the ISS, but I’m pretty sure this was the first song released in extraterrestrial space before being released on 🌍!!! Thanks @coldplay for the chat! @esa https://t.co/hKU5viSYXg — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) May 6, 2021

Lead singer Chris Martin wanted to know if the Frenchman had seen any “creatures” or aliens in space.

“I don’t know I keep looking,” Pesquet joked.

