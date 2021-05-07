Clear icon
European astronaut Thomas Pesquet premieres Cold Play’s new song from space

‘Higher Power’ is about finding everyone’s inner astronaut, lead singer Chris Martin says

Emilee Speck
, Digital journalist

European Space station Astronaut Thomas Pesquet in the International Space Station cupola in May 2021. (Image credit: Thomas Pesquet/ESA)
European Space station Astronaut Thomas Pesquet in the International Space Station cupola in May 2021. (Image credit: Thomas Pesquet/ESA)

European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet took a song drop to a new level 200 miles above Earth, helping Cold Play debut its new single this week from his orbiting outpost.

Pesquet arrived at the space station last week along with his other Crew-2 astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Pesquet, who happens to be an amateur saxophone player, chatted with the bandmates of Cold Play from the International Space Station cupola before the out-of-this-world debut. He showed off some views of the Dragon spacecraft docked outside and answered some questions from the band.

Lead singer Chris Martin wanted to know if the Frenchman had seen any “creatures” or aliens in space.

“I don’t know I keep looking,” Pesquet joked.

