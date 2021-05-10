Orlando Magic honors Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with virtual town hall

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic is inviting all Central Floridians to a virtual town hall celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

People can tune in to the online event Walk With Us on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants will hear remarks from NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, United States Tennis Association Senior Director Bill Leong and Tavistock Senior Managing Director Rasesh Thakkar. The Magic’s chief diversity officer Esu Ma’at will moderate the conversation, according to the team.

The conversation will highlight the Asian American experience in corporate America and perspective on the recent Stop Asian Hate movement. Fans and community members can join the conversation here or learn more about the initiative using this link.

Throughout May, the Orlando Magic says it will honor and celebrate the achievements and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., according to a news release. During home games, the team says it will highlight the AAPI community in Central Florida.

“The Magic celebrate diversity and embrace its many characteristics and the value it brings to both business and community—understanding what can be accomplished when everyone works together to achieve legendary moments. The Magic are committed to creating an environment in which employees, community partners and fans feel welcome, valued and appreciated,” a spokesperson said in a news release.